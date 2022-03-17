A brave man performed a stunt with three huge cobras by crouching in front of them and pulling their tails by hands. At last one of the cobras lost its temper and attack the snake enthusiast by lunging at him suddenly during the stunt and biting his knee. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter and it has garnered more than 32K views so far. Assam: Man Dies of Snakebite While Showing Off His King Cobra Catch in Cachar, Watch Video.

Watch The Viral Video, Here:

This is just horrific way of handling cobras… The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal pic.twitter.com/U89EkzJrFc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 16, 2022

