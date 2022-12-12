A scary video shows a boy child playing with two giant lions. The scary factor about the viral Instagram reel is that the kid puts his hand inside the wild beast's mouth, but instead of tearing it apart, the wild cat falls back in a friendly manner. The little boy also slapped the predator and sat dangerously close to its face. The clip was shared on Instagram by a handle named @gir_lions_lover. Child Plays With Giant King Cobra With Bare Hands, Holds The Deadly Snake Near Its Face in Viral Video; Internet Shocked!

Here's The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐈𝐑 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓🦁 (@gir_lions_lover)

