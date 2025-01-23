A video from a Christmas costume party on a cruise ship is going viral online, but not for the reasons you may think or expect. The now viral footage shows the staff dressed in all-white outfits with hoodies shaped like snow cones. According to the cruise line, the staff were meant to be upside-down cones. However, passengers on a P&O Cruises Australia ship were shocked, as the costumes allegedly resembled the attire of the white supremacist group, Ku Klux Klan. The communications director explained that as the staff had limited options, they used what was available. Watch the viral video below. Ezra Miller Tells Klu Klux Klan to 'Kill Themselves' or He Will Do That for Them in this Viral Insta Video.

Cruise Ship Staff Costume Goes Viral

NEW: Cruise line staff dresses up for a Christmas costume party, cruise line insists they were dressed up as “upside-down snow cones.” Travelers on a P&O Cruises Australia ship were horrified to see staff walking around with white hoods on. Communications director Lynne… pic.twitter.com/Kc9Oqc6oFE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2025

Ku Klux Klan Attire?

Cruise line staff dresses up for a Christmas costume party, cruise line insists they were dressed up as “upside-down snow cones.” However, passengers were alarmed by the resemblance to Ku Klux Klan attire. pic.twitter.com/eI7BZZeiUp — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 22, 2025

