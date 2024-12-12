Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a wealthy family, recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was detained in connection with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson after authorities found him in possession of a firearm that resembled the weapon used in the shooting, along with a fake ID. Now, an old photo of Luigi and his parents is going viral online. In the picture, he is dressed in traditional Indian attire. He is seen in a vibrant orange kurta with gold detailing, paired with gold pajamas, stylish brown shoes, and sunglasses. The picture has captured the attention of Desi netizens, some of whom are mistaking him for Ahem Ji, while others are calling him the Italian-American version of Anthony Bridgerton. View the posts below. Who Is Luigi Mangione, Suspect Arrested in Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson?

Luigi Mangione in Traditional Indian Attire

This is the greatest day of my life pic.twitter.com/AXh4MGzfcO — anand (@demon_squid) December 9, 2024

Italian-American Anthony Bridgerton

close enough welcome back Italian-American Anthony Bridgerton — Erha (@irhamehar709) December 9, 2024

Ahem Ji?

Anthony Bridgerton?

That’s an Indian Outfit!

He's wearing indian outfit isn't it — SJ ♡ (@uselexical) December 10, 2024

Luigi Mangione in Indian Outfit

He was most likely invited to an Indian wedding and wanted to dress the part.🕊🕊🕊🕊👁😇 — @kanchandevi (@kanchanmodi8) December 10, 2024

Where Has This Come From?

Where are these photos coming from..?? — Princess (@angrry_gee) December 9, 2024

