The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest gathering, is currently underway in Prayagraj city. We have come across many viral videos and photos from the events. Recently, we came across a viral video doing the rounds on social media, featuring a garland seller, Monalisa. The woman’s dusky skin, amber eyes, and striking features captured the attention of locals and male YouTubers who were gathering around the woman to capture videos and pictures with her in the name of social media content. However, in a story, she mentioned that it has been sent back home after there was a decline in the sales. After her popularity increased due to the videos, people ran after her to get clicked with her instead of making a purchase. This affected her work and the sales. Her worried father then sent her back home. But her sisters are still seen selling garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Watch the video below. Praises or Harassment? Male YouTubers Line Up With Camera To Capture Maha Kumbh Garland Seller’s ‘Amber Eyes, Dusky Skin’ Beauty For Instagram Reels, Internet Is Divided! (Watch Videos).

Viral Maha Kumbh 2025 Garland Seller Sent Back Home

