No matter how adorable they might look, going near an elephant is not a good idea. Known for their calm nature, if agitated, the animal has the power to destroy anything that comes its way. Recently, IFS Saket Badola shared a video on Twitter wherein a man could be seen approaching a giant elephant with folded hands. The video, allegedly from Tamil Nadu, shows a man wearing a lungi walking towards an elephant. The wild animal was trying to cross a road, but it was interrupted by the daring man. Seeing the man, the elephant goes back a further. The video has gone viral on social media. Elephant Halts Truck Carrying Sugarcane in the Middle of Road, Steals Its Snack in Cambodia (Watch Video).

Man Approaches Wild Elephant With Folded Hands:

Tolerating such irritating morons is not easy. This is the precisely why they are revered as the gentle giants. #Elephants #Respect#WhatsappForward pic.twitter.com/UwWUFVsGX3 — Saket Badola IFS (@Saket_Badola) May 11, 2023

