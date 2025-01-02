We often come across viral videos that show absurd and funny situations at airports or on planes. Similarly, one such video has gone viral online, and it features a man presenting a giant-size boarding pass to the security officer at the entrance. The video is captioned ‘Don’t ask your friends to print your boarding pass,’ suggesting that his friends played a prank on him. However, the officer appears to take the situation in good humour, laughing along with the man and his friends while checking the details on the oversized boarding pass. Watch the viral video below. Ahmedabad: Officials Dressed as Bears Scare Away Langurs From Airstrips at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Man Presents Giant-Size Boarding Pass at Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinod (@vins.740)

