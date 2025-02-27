Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, also known as Marathi Language Day, celebrates the rich cultural heritage and vibrant linguistic tapestry of the Marathi language. In addition, the day serves as an opportunity to honour the contributions of Marathi-speaking communities to literature, art, music and society at large. Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din is observed on February 27 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Marathi poet, playwright and novelist Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj. His contributions have been significantly influential in shaping the literary landscape of Maharashtra. To celebrate Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din 2025, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din 2025 wishes, Marathi Language Day greetings, messages and images.

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din Wishes Take Over X

Netizens Honours the Language

Marathi Language Day Feb 27 Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din is celebrated, popularly known as Marathi Language Day. People remember and honour the famous Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar. It also promotes the rich history, literary and cultural significance of the Marathi language. pic.twitter.com/Vb9DXlNZrh — 🇮🇳 Subash Vaid 🇮🇳 (@scvaid23) February 26, 2025

Happy Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din

Honouring Marathi Poet Kusumagraj

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)