India celebrates National Mathematics Day 2021 (or, Maths Day 2021) on Wednesday. While the day is observed in honour of celebrated Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, people share a love-hate relationship with the subject itself! You could either absolutely be a math lover (yes, looking at you Algebros) or it can drive you nuts (looking at myself in the mirror). And on this national day, netizens, both maths lovers and haters have found a common ground and are sharing funny memes and jokes and trending #maths on Twitter. Let us check out some of the best maths memes and jokes.

Christmas Greetings For My Maths Bros!

Abba Dabba Jabba

Kaun Hain Yeh Log

Real Screwups Begin This Moment

And Just Why

Maths is Life, REALLY

Happy Maths Day!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)