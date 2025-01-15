Pongal is an auspicious and significant harvest festival celebrated in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Pongal 2025 is being celebrated from January 13 to 16. The four-day festival marks the end of the winter season and the start of the harvest season in India. It is dedicated to the sun god, who is worshipped during the four days of the festival. People decorate their homes, visit temples, offer prayers, and prepare traditional delicacies. The third day of the festival, known as Mattu Pongal, is dedicated to worshipping farm animals for all their hard work and for helping farmers. Devotees worship, decorate, and bathe animals like cows and bulls on this day. They are also offered sweets and fruits. Many events, programmes, and competitions are held in various villages in the state. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Mattu Pongal 2025 wishes, greetings, images, and quotes. Mattu Pongal 2025 Rangolis: Intricate Traditional Motifs, Beautiful Kolam Patterns and Colourful Rangoli Designs To Decorate Your Home With for the Third Day of the Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Mattu Pongal Wishes

🙏🔥💪Good Day 😊 🙏🔥Happy Mattu Pongal Today festival 💐 🐄 அனைத்து நண்பர்களுக்கும் உறவுகளுக்கும் இனிய மாட்டு பொங்கல் விவசாயத்துக்கு குலதெய்வமாய் நினைச்சு உழைக்கக்கூடிய நம் மாடுகள் கொண்டாட கூடிய ஒரே இனம் தமிழினம் 🐄 பொங்கல் வாழ்த்து ஏர் முனைக்கு நேர் இங்கே ஏதுமே இல்லை… pic.twitter.com/i5EgC4bzq1 — 𝑳𝑬𝑶 𝑫𝑨𝑺𝑺 (@TvkLeo2024) January 14, 2025

Mattu Pongal Greetings

Mattu Pongal Images

Mattu Pongal Wallpapers

Mattu Pongal Quotes

Mattu Pongal Messages

Good morning everyone 🌅 Happy Mattu Pongal God bless you all 😇 pic.twitter.com/77OnMFFuSA — VagisKirubaharan (@VagishKiruba) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)