Cricket, much like life, is said to be a game of uncertainties. Just when one thinks they have dropped a sitter, the game presents them with a magical moment to bounce back. Something very similar happened recently during a match in the Super Smashers Cricket tournament. Mumbai Indians, one of the most followed teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared a viral video from the Hyderabad cricketing event, and it is pure gold. It shows the bowler dropping an easy catch on his own bowling, however, just when he thought it was over, the ball flicked from his hand during the failed catch attempt to hit the stumps at the other end. The batsman who survived the catch out a second earlier got dramatically run out for he was far away from the crease. It was a “Moye Moye” moment for the batsman, who tasted both good and bad luck in a matter of few seconds. The bizarre runout left everyone on the ground amused and has also become quite a hit among netizens online. Several people have left hilarious comments below the video, like “Thala 7 for a reason”, in reference to the batting side needing 7 runs off 81 deliveries when this incident took place. Few called it “best run out in the history of cricket” and so on.

Mumbai Indians Shares Viral Video of Bizarre Run Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Here's The Original Video From The Hyderabad Cricket Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Smashers Cricket 🏏 (@teamsupersmashers)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)