Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared a post on December 31, 2024, and highlighted the platform's delivery statistics during New Year's Eve celebrations. The data revealed the sale of 1,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, 22,322 Partysmart tablets, and 2,434 packets of ENO. The post quickly gained attention and the spotlight shifted when standup comedian Kunal Kamra reacted to the post and raised concerns about the wages of Blinkit’s delivery partners. On January 1, 2025, Kamra posted about the exploitation of gig workers and said, “Platform owners exploit gig workers & they aren’t job creators.” he further said, “They don’t have a bone of creativity or innovation all they do is exploit people by offering them freedom that they can’t afford while giving them wages that can’t meet their aspirations.” Kamra further amplified his criticism by reacting to a post from the Gig Workers Union - Hyderabad (@GigWorkerUnion), and highlighted that many delivery partners do not even possess a copy of their contracts. ‘1,22,356 Packs of Condoms, 2,434 ENO’: Blinkit Achieves Record Milestones on New Year’s Eve Celebration: Highest Orders, Tips and More; Check Details.

Kunal Kamra Asks Blinkit CEO To Reveal Average Wages Paid to Delivery Partners in 2024

Can you also enlighten us with data on the average wages you paid your “Delivery Partners” in 2024… https://t.co/v0yBlvobCQ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 31, 2024

Kunal Kamra Says ‘Platform Owners Exploit Gig Workers & They Aren’t Job Creators’

While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side. Platform owners exploit gig workers & they aren’t job creators. They are landlords without owning any land. They don’t have a bone of creativity or innovation all… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 31, 2024

Kunal Kamra Says, ‘Delivery Partners Don’t Have a Copy of the Contract They Sign To Become Partners’

To add to this, most of them don’t have a copy of the contract they sign to become “partners” https://t.co/7eVuvUVdT0 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 1, 2025

