Popular YouTuber MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is quitting the video-streaming platform, according to his recent post on X, formerly Twitter. "I’m quitting YouTube," the 25-year-old posted on X. When a user asked him the reason behind this, MrBeast said he would be posting on X full-time. However, the timing has raised suspicion about MrBeast's latest announcement. Meanwhile, many users think it could be an April Fools prank. YouTuber MrBeast Aka Jimmy Donaldson Says He Has Astigmatism, Shares Post on X.

MrBeast to Quit YouTube

I’m quitting YouTube — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 1, 2024

Here's Why

Posting to X full time now — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 1, 2024

Could Be

April fools! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 1, 2024

Hehe

Reading this on April fools day pic.twitter.com/kSIXYGUA0v — Rico🔪 (@RICOmustDIE_) April 1, 2024

