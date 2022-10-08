Recently, Karnataka's wax museum unveiled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wax statue and the picture of the wax work went viral on the internet. The statue made by Mysore’s Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum garnered mixed opinions soon after the pic was shared on social media. While several users gave their reactions over MS Dhoni's wax statue, most of them weren't encouraging as they thought that it doesn't resemble the famous Indian cricketer. Check out how Twitterati gave a humorous turn to MS Dhoni's simulacrum. Mumbai Rains Funny Memes and Jokes: Twitterverse Shares Hilarious Messages and Hysterical Puns As Mumbaikars Experience Consistent Rainfall in the City

MS Dhoni's Wax Statue Garners Mixed Reactions

Photo, Please?

Hmm...

Shut up that's Shoaib not Dhoni 😭 https://t.co/QYvWWHXiid — Inactive || Bunny 🍸 (@starlord_pro_) October 7, 2022

Relatable?

Haha

Looks like wax statue of ranbir playing MS Dhoni role https://t.co/gsMz9JjKBS — SSMSD (@raajuprince) October 7, 2022

Unbelievable!

MS Dhoni's wax statue. Unbelievable resemblance 😐 pic.twitter.com/0ihyDfSScj — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 7, 2022

