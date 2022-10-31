Meta-owned Instagram faced a global outage yet again that left several users worried about their accounts getting either suspended or deleted. Soon, netizens began trending the keyword "My Instagram" and hashtag "Instagram Down" on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter along with funny memes, GIFs, jokes and in general, hilarious tweets.

The Right Way to Check If Instagram Is Down Or Not

Just The Right Expression

Just Not My Instagram

Let Me Check

True

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)