Propose Day is the second day of Valentine Week, and it is celebrated every year on February 8. Propose Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 8. On this day, people express their emotions and feelings to their partners or lovers and either enter a relationship or take their relationship to the next level. It is the perfect celebration during Valentine’s Week and sets the tone for Valentine’s Day. Many propose with grand gestures like a ring, flowers, chocolates, letters, and more. Some choose simpler plans like dinner at a restaurant or a proposal at home. But the day and the celebrations also spark several memes and hilarious jokes. Add a dose of laughter to the lovely celebrations with Propose Day 2025 funny memes, jokes, Instagram reels, posts, and images. Propose Day 2025 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Romantic Messages, Sweet Wishes, Greetings and Quotes To Express Your Love on Valentine Week.

Propose Day Memes

LOL!

Whenever I tried to propose to a girl : Le Girl to me: #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/T7NWuJFFHN — पर्यावरण रक्षक 🌿 (@pahari_chhora) February 8, 2022

ROFL!

Bestie: #ProposeDay pe tu gf ko shaadi ke liye #propose karde. Me: no bro, mujhe is scene ka dar hai - pic.twitter.com/ypnBDK28VB — Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) February 8, 2024

Sad Reality!

Not the Proposal I Wanted!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baniya | sarcastic memes | funny | comedy (@humorousbaniya)

Propose Day Hilarious Jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ಟ್ರೋಲ್ ನನಗನಿಸಿದ್ದು 👊🔹 (@troll_nanaganisiddu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)