Valentine’s Week 2022 kicked off in style with Rose Day on February 7. And after a beautiful and colourful first-day celebration, it is time to celebrate Propose Day 2022, the day when couples propose to each other. Many also profess their hidden feelings to their long-time crushes and ask them to be their valentine. But what about ‘le single me’ aka forever singles. Well, they too, have a busy day. After all sharing funny memes is no easy task. And Twitter is filled with the most hilarious Propose Day 2022 memes and jokes. Of course, there are beautiful quotes and sweet messages along with romantic proposal lines. If you’re interested in lovey-dovey, mushy sweet nothings, you may check out this collection of Propose Day 2022 wishes, quotes and messages. But if you’re a forever single like me, here’s a list of Propose Day 2022 funny memes, jokes, GIFs and hilarious messages to make you feel less miserable this month of love.

Most Effective Way to Propose

This is the most effective and the best way to propose to your crush on #ProposeDay 👩‍❤️‍👨 (Warning: Try at your own risk)☺️ pic.twitter.com/sx4o4XWiX6 — Amit 🥳 (@AmitMovieHolic) February 8, 2022

And That's What We Call Ninja Move

When her boyfriend is proposing on #ProposeDay & Suddenly she saw bajrang dal is coming 😂😂😂 She be like:- pic.twitter.com/F5rNz3Mlyp — rpvis_memes (@Rpvis_meme) February 8, 2022

Le Single Me

HAHAHHAHAHAHHAAH

Whenever I tried to propose to a girl : Le Girl to me: #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/T7NWuJFFHN — पर्यावरण रक्षक 🌿 (@pahari_chhora) February 8, 2022

Best Proposal Line

#ProposeDay Kids: will you be my girlfriend ? Men: kya mai tumhare bachho ka baap ban sakta hu? Legends: pic.twitter.com/pUWyMtetnw — Lekhraj Sarva (@LekhrajSarva) February 8, 2022

Say No, Say No

Nibba and His Friends

Best Proposal Till Date

Before and After

Thank You Very Much

Woh Kya Hota Hai

#ProposeDay is trending Le singles from past 10 years pic.twitter.com/WNN5XT8c02 — Vikas Passi (@kaalisinghdaaku) February 8, 2022

ROFL

HHAHAHHAHAHAH

Expectations Vs Reality

Seh Lenge Thoda

Le Me

Me watching tweets on propose day#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/fL52UzSw0y — Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)