Valentine’s Week 2022 kicked off in style with Rose Day on February 7. And after a beautiful and colourful first-day celebration, it is time to celebrate Propose Day 2022, the day when couples propose to each other. Many also profess their hidden feelings to their long-time crushes and ask them to be their valentine. But what about ‘le single me’ aka forever singles. Well, they too, have a busy day. After all sharing funny memes is no easy task. And Twitter is filled with the most hilarious Propose Day 2022 memes and jokes. Of course, there are beautiful quotes and sweet messages along with romantic proposal lines. If you’re interested in lovey-dovey, mushy sweet nothings, you may check out this collection of Propose Day 2022 wishes, quotes and messages. But if you’re a forever single like me, here’s a list of Propose Day 2022 funny memes, jokes, GIFs and hilarious messages to make you feel less miserable this month of love.
Most Effective Way to Propose
This is the most effective and the best way to propose to your crush on #ProposeDay 👩❤️👨
(Warning: Try at your own risk)☺️ pic.twitter.com/sx4o4XWiX6
— Amit 🥳 (@AmitMovieHolic) February 8, 2022
And That's What We Call Ninja Move
When her boyfriend is proposing on #ProposeDay & Suddenly she saw bajrang dal is coming 😂😂😂
She be like:- pic.twitter.com/F5rNz3Mlyp
— rpvis_memes (@Rpvis_meme) February 8, 2022
Le Single Me
Valentine’s week to me :#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/6xgR5FtaMx
— पर्यावरण रक्षक 🌿 (@pahari_chhora) February 8, 2022
HAHAHHAHAHAHHAAH
Whenever I tried to propose to a girl :
Le Girl to me:
#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/T7NWuJFFHN
— पर्यावरण रक्षक 🌿 (@pahari_chhora) February 8, 2022
Best Proposal Line
Kids: will you be my girlfriend ?
Men: kya mai tumhare bachho ka baap ban sakta hu?
Legends: pic.twitter.com/pUWyMtetnw
— Lekhraj Sarva (@LekhrajSarva) February 8, 2022
Say No, Say No
Arrange marriage proposal be like 😂😂😂 #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/38u7JRsOym
— Ayushi Jain (@iyuc_jain) February 8, 2022
Nibba and His Friends
#ProposeDay #प्रपोज#ValentinesDay
When i propose to my crush
Me to frnds : pic.twitter.com/H5zzD61Joh
— ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) February 8, 2022
Best Proposal Till Date
Best proposal till date🤎#proposeday pic.twitter.com/lfsv09Nspi
— Sudish Ray (@SudishRay3) February 6, 2022
Before and After
Story of valentines week #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/b5r2ZekHDM
— Nothing 🏳️🌈 (@Nothingsther3) February 8, 2022
Thank You Very Much
Reason why i don't propose anybody!!#ProposeDay #HappyProposeDay pic.twitter.com/xzQKzZJIdc
— paavniii (@sanskaarikid) February 8, 2022
Woh Kya Hota Hai
#ProposeDay is trending
Le singles from past 10 years pic.twitter.com/WNN5XT8c02
— Vikas Passi (@kaalisinghdaaku) February 8, 2022
ROFL
Happy #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/fMPouvtuM6
— Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) February 8, 2022
HHAHAHHAHAHAH
On Valentines week, my inner soul to me: #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/ajcVJ3ic6T
— पर्यावरण रक्षक 🌿 (@pahari_chhora) February 8, 2022
Expectations Vs Reality
Propose day#ProposeDay
Expectation. Reality pic.twitter.com/NWXTz1cULO
— badtameez ladka_ (@YOURFAIZAL) February 7, 2022
Seh Lenge Thoda
When crush reject my proposal
Le me
#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/Z26B77YUjl
— memes_therapies 🇮🇳✨ (@memes_therapies) February 8, 2022
Le Me
Me watching tweets on propose day#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/fL52UzSw0y
— Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) February 8, 2022
