Sensational Puneet Superstar, known for his appearances on India's Got Talent and Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently faced a public altercation with fitness influencer Pradeep Dhaka. A video of the incident went viral, showing Dhaka confronting Puneet and subsequently slapping him. Another individual is seen physically assaulting Puneet, pulling him by the collar and brutally beating him. The dispute reportedly arose from Puneet's alleged failure to fulfil a promotional agreement for a supplement brand. Dhaka is heard demanding an apology from Puneet for not adhering to the terms of their agreement despite taking money. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Star Bhavya Shah, Who Is Visually Impaired, To Feature in Director Palash Muchhal’s Upcoming Film.

Puneet Superstar Gets Slapped & Beaten in Viral Video

Full Clip of Puneet Superstar got beaten up (Context: He took the money for Promotion but didn't promoted the Brand)pic.twitter.com/10yB8KAuXk https://t.co/9czIh6sGBJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 21, 2024

