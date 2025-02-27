Social media is filled with creators trying to create a niche with whatever uniqueness they have to offer the audience. Some ace the beauty business, and others in fashion, music, travel, and more. And then again, there are a few whose intention certainly impresses the internet, but the acts can be questionable. One such rising influencer is Pooja Guleria. We stumble upon her viral Instagram reel where she was captured sitting on a tree top, wearing a yellow saree to raise awareness on saving trees. While her message to preserve nature has hit the right chord, the dangerous stunt left netizens worried. Wearing a saree, fully drenched, sitting on top of a tree, the branch was fragile and moving because of the wind amid the great height in the mountains—the setting can make anyone apprehensive. But not her. Her comment section was filled with Instagram users expressing concerns seeing her dangerous stunt in the viral video. Instagram Influencer Couple Meghana and Pankaj Turns Tata Safari Back Seat Into Makeshift Bed For Bangalore To Goa Road Trip, Users Point Safety Concerns on Viral Video.

Watch Video of ‘Queen of Tree’ Influencer Pooja Guleria:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Guleria (@miss_pooja_official_887)

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

