A video from an Australian boat party has gone viral, capturing influencer Sarah as she pumps, drinks, and shares her breast milk with others onboard. In the now widely circulated clip, Sarah used a pump to collect breast milk in a small bottle. She later poured some for herself, taking a sip, and even extended the unusual offer to fellow passengers. The video, shared on Instagram, shows Sarah jokingly questioning the bond with her friends, stating, “Are they really true friends if they don’t try your freshly pumped breastmilk!?” The post quickly garnered reactions from users. One commented, “I tried mine, it’s surprisingly nice hahaha. I can’t stand cow’s milk but will drink my own,” while another said, “This is brilliant!! Everyone needs friends like that .” Massive 17-Foot-Long Burmese Python Spotted at Assam University Campus in Silchar, Snake Weighing Approximately 100kgs Rescued From AUS (Watch Viral Video).

Australian Influencer Sarah Stevenson Offers Her Breast Milk to Colleagues

