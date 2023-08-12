A recent report by The San Francisco Standard claims that with no front-seat driver or chaperone to dissuade them from improper behaviour, some passengers are questioning exactly how far they may push the cars' limitations as autonomous vehicles gain popularity in San Francisco. The Standard spoke with four different Cruise car passengers who claimed to have engaged in sex or a hookup while riding around San Francisco during the previous several months and who also had ride receipts. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors, reacted to the report on X asking, "People in SF are having sex?"

Elon Musk Reacts to 'Sex in Robotaxi' Report

People in SF are having sex? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2023

