'Shweta Your Mic Is On' Memes Are A Hit!
Public after listening half story of shweta and pandit jee 😌 pic.twitter.com/DNyLIB2vZA
— JOEY TRIPATHI (@baburao221) February 19, 2021
Netizens Poke Fun at Shweta's Zoom Gaffe
#Pandit after #shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/EzRJMJKiLk
— 𝗔𝘀𝗹𝗶_𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮🇮🇳 (@asli_chaiwala) February 19, 2021
It Was A SECRET, Shweta!
When everyone wants to know more after #Shweta said wo ladka pandit hai... in #shwetayourmicison
Guddu Pandit :- pic.twitter.com/DkrwZGJ5xk
— Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) February 18, 2021
Meanwhile, Pandit's Friends Be Like!
#shwetayourmicison Pandit best friends after listening to Shweta convo :- pic.twitter.com/VzanVJGaZf
— Ramadhir Singh🏹 (@iamramadhir) February 19, 2021
Laughing Out Loud!
Pandit to Shweta be like: #shwetayourmicison #pandit pic.twitter.com/QOkuUuKekR
— Pushkar Mehta (@contentwriterpm) February 18, 2021
No 'Ricks!'
Me checking my phone, earphones, laptop, TV, charger, microwave to see that I'm muted on con calls.#shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/j3J1SjBV6g
— Anson D`souza (@Anson_nino) February 18, 2021
Yes, the Whole Story Please!
Everyone shouted #shwetayourmicison
Meanwhile teacher ; pic.twitter.com/fDkweNFQCj
— Vikas Gupta (@theimmatureboy) February 19, 2021
