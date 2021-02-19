'Shweta Your Mic Is On' Memes Are A Hit!

#shwetayourmicison Public after listening half story of shweta and pandit jee 😌 pic.twitter.com/DNyLIB2vZA — JOEY TRIPATHI (@baburao221) February 19, 2021

Netizens Poke Fun at Shweta's Zoom Gaffe

It Was A SECRET, Shweta!

When everyone wants to know more after #Shweta said wo ladka pandit hai... in #shwetayourmicison Guddu Pandit :- pic.twitter.com/DkrwZGJ5xk — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Pandit's Friends Be Like!

#shwetayourmicison Pandit best friends after listening to Shweta convo :- pic.twitter.com/VzanVJGaZf — Ramadhir Singh🏹 (@iamramadhir) February 19, 2021

Laughing Out Loud!

No 'Ricks!'

Me checking my phone, earphones, laptop, TV, charger, microwave to see that I'm muted on con calls.#shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/j3J1SjBV6g — Anson D`souza (@Anson_nino) February 18, 2021

Yes, the Whole Story Please!

