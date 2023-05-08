People are afraid of snakes as they are infamous for slipping into the most awkward places. An enormous 15-foot-long King Cobra that was hidden underneath a car was recently expertly saved by a snake catcher, captured on camera, and released back into the wild. The now-viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is widely known for providing amazing wildlife content. King Cobra Repeatedly Tries To Bite Rescuer; Watch Scary Viral Video of 15-Feet Long Reptile.

15-Foot-Long King Cobra Gets Rescued

King Cobra’s are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued & released in the wild. Entire operation is by trained snake catchers. Please don’t try on your own. With onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places. pic.twitter.com/g0HwMEJwp2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)