In a candid conversation with food critic Kunal Vijjayakar on the show Khaane Mein Kaun Hai?, renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy shared her love for food. She discussed about her love for Indian delicacies and what she enjoys the most. The 72-year-old even shared that she’s a vegetarian and even discussed about the kind of food she opts for while she travels overseas for work. She said, “Whenever I travel, I like to be adventurous when it comes to work but not when it comes to food. I am scared. I am a pure vegetarian. (I don’t eat) Not even egg, garlic.” Sudha Murthy even narrated how she looks out for vegetarian restaurants during her abroad travel or preps food travel bag by carrying ‘eating materials’ and that even includes a small cooker. Sudha Murty Reveals Her '10 Downing Street' Address Stunned UK Immigration Officer, Says 'No One Believes a Simple Lady Can Be Mother-in-Law of British PM'.

Watch The Full Video Below:

