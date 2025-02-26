On the occasion of Mahashivratri today, February 26, several users of Swiggy Instamart took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that non-veg items were removed from Swiggy Instamart services. In a post on X, one user said that Swiggy Instamart has removed all non-vegetarian items from its grocery list. This claim was supported by several other users who also shared screenshots to show non-veg items such as meat, fish and eggs being removed from the grocery section on Swiggy Instamart. "Why have you removed everyone non veg off of Instamart today?" one user asked, while a second user said that it was unfair to remove non-veg, including eggs, from Instamart. While responding to a complaint, Swiggy Cares said that time the matter has been recorded and that they will issue clear and firm feedback to the store partner to be more vigilant in processing orders. Swiggy Instamart Glitch? Reddit Post Reveals Users Received up to INR 5,00,000 ‘Free Cash’ on App (See Pic).

Non-Vegetarian Items Removed From Swiggy Instamart

This is fkin Mumbai!! No meat no fish no egg. pic.twitter.com/TgknoR6uMR — couch patato (@plumpbrowncom) February 26, 2025

Why Have You Removed Everyone Non Veg Off of Instamart Today?

@SwiggyInstamart why have you removed everyone non veg off of Instamart today? — Me (@spoiledjasmin91) February 26, 2025

X User Claims Non-Veg Items Removed from Swiggy Instasmart

i think it's very unfair to remove non veg including eggs from instamart. @harshamjty should rethink this decision — 🚶 (@future_1egend) February 26, 2025

Customer seeks answer from Swiggy Instamart. (Photo credits: X/@tumachesurvivor)

