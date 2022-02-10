The love week is now on its fourth day i.e Teddy Day. When all the lovebirds are busy gifting each soft cuddly teddy bear, social media platforms like Twitter are steeped in humour and rib-tickling memes and puns on Teddy Day 2022! If you are somebody who has nothing to do with stuffed plushies and romantic gifts then we have got you covered with jokes that will leave you in splits. More than that, these memes will surely tell you that at times, being single is more profitable. Teddy Day Date In Valentine's Week 2022: Know Why Soft Toys Are the Perfect Gifts To Express Love.

Meme Of The Day!

If I was to gift a teddy to someone today, it would definitely be! #TeddyDaypic.twitter.com/txmLPaKxa1 — Divya Arora (@chaiiplease) February 10, 2022

Anti-Valentine Squad Alert!

#TeddyDay When you gift her"Tatiya Bichoo" Instead of a cute teddy bear today . . She:- pic.twitter.com/ZAygvUZD3U — Abhinav kumar Badal (@Abhinav_Badal00) February 10, 2022

Well, That's A Major Issue

#TeddyDay When their BF gives them Teddy Bear, but they can't take it home pic.twitter.com/ucuLyMWnN7 — Bhushan Morey (@bhushan_morey) February 9, 2022

Interesting Lies

#teddyday When your boyfriend gifts you a teddy bear but you can't take it home. pic.twitter.com/ypqSWAlxN2 — रबीश सिंह (@IAmRabish) February 10, 2022

Shopkeepers Are Like:

That teddy which was lying unseen whole year Suddenly today shopkeeper feels....#teddyday pic.twitter.com/ebJTpVEyyc — Ashish Kumar Tripathi (@AKTripaathi) February 10, 2022

Expectations Hurt

When they send you a teddy bear emoji instead of a real one : 🧸#TeddyDay#Valentinesweekpic.twitter.com/hw1QvKLxKJ — Sangpu Changsan (@_sangpuchangsan) February 10, 2022

Finally, The Tatiya Bichoo Joke

