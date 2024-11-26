For the first time in nearly five years, Downtown Seattle’s iconic gum wall is undergoing its first cleaning. The Gum Wall, situated on Post Alley near Pike Street, beneath Pike Place Market in Downtown Seattle. The iconic brick wall is covered with gum. This tradition started in the 1990s when patrons of the Unexpected Productions theatre company started sticking chewed gum to the wall while waiting in line for shows. Eventually, others followed suit, and soon the wall became a tourist attraction. The wall is periodically cleaned through power washing, with the last one being in 2019. The November 2024 cleaning marks its first in nearly five years. The decision to clean the walls stemmed from the need to preserve the brickwork as the gum’s sugar, additives, and chemicals could damage the bricks over time. Reckless Tourists Threaten Nature! From Mumbai’s Mahim Beach to Ladakh’s Pangong Tso Lake, A Look at Recent Incidents of Irresponsible Tourism.

