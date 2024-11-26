For the first time in nearly five years, Downtown Seattle’s iconic gum wall is undergoing its first cleaning. The Gum Wall, situated on Post Alley near Pike Street, beneath Pike Place Market in Downtown Seattle. The iconic brick wall is covered with gum. This tradition started in the 1990s when patrons of the Unexpected Productions theatre company started sticking chewed gum to the wall while waiting in line for shows. Eventually, others followed suit, and soon the wall became a tourist attraction. The wall is periodically cleaned through power washing, with the last one being in 2019. The November 2024 cleaning marks its first in nearly five years. The decision to clean the walls stemmed from the need to preserve the brickwork as the gum’s sugar, additives, and chemicals could damage the bricks over time. Reckless Tourists Threaten Nature! From Mumbai’s Mahim Beach to Ladakh’s Pangong Tso Lake, A Look at Recent Incidents of Irresponsible Tourism.

Seattle Gum Wall Is Gone

The Seattle Gum Wall is officially gone. WA what do you think about this? 😳 pic.twitter.com/g5vvYeRGZ4 — SEATTLESUBMISSIONS (@SEATTLESUBMISS) November 10, 2024

Downtown Seattle’s Gum Wall Undergoes Cleaning

Downtown Seattle's iconic Gum Wall at Pike Place Market is undergoing its first cleaning in nearly five years. Seattle's iconic Gum Wall at Pike Place Market underwent a significant cleaning in November 2024, marking its first thorough cleaning since 2019. This cleaning process… pic.twitter.com/ez0qfx4Wq4 — LadyInRed💄 (@__Lady__In__Red) November 11, 2024

Seattle’s Gum Wall Cleaned Through Power-Washing

Seattle’s Gum Wall got power washed, and the guy did it mask-free… said the place smelled exactly like you’d imagine 🤢💦 Should we keep the gum wall or get rid of it? pic.twitter.com/1jB9I8ZPJA — SEATTLESUBMISSIONS (@SEATTLESUBMISS) November 6, 2024

