The Simpsons is an iconic cartoon that claims to predict world events correctly. The cartoon series has made a series of eerie predictions, including the present Russia- Ukraine crisis, that too, way back in 1998. Twitterati shared videos of a 1998 episode, Simpson Tide which predicted the return of the Soviet Union and a new Cold War way when Boris Yeltsin was the president. The viral clip shows the Soviet Union re-emerging after a United Nations meeting between Russia and the United States. The Simpsons 'Predictions' on Canadian Truckers Protesting Against Justin Trudeau Become A Reality? Here's The Truth.

The Simpsons’ Right Again?

