Recently, researchers and scientists used forensic technology to recreate the face of Saint Nicholas of Myra, the inspiration behind Santa Claus. Now, archaeologists in Turkey believe they have uncovered the tomb of Saint Nicholas. Saint Nicholas was a beloved and historical figure whose gift-giving and pious acts inspired the character of Santa Claus, or Sinterklaas. The excavations took place at the Church of Saint Nicholas in Demre, Antalya, Turkey. It led the archaeologists to uncover a limestone sarcophagus under the church, which is the original burial site of Saint Nicholas. The sarcophagus measures approximately two metres in length and is buried at a depth of around 1.5 to two metres. Its raised lid and pitched roof are consistent with the burial style of the region. Watch the viral videos below. Santa Claus’ Real Face Revealed After 1,700 Years: Scientists Use Forensic Technology To Recreate Face of Saint Nicholas of Myra, Inspiration Behind the Iconic Figure (View Pictures).

Tomb of Saint Nicholas

🚨⚠️Archaeologists in Turkey have reportedly uncovered what they believe to be the tomb of Saint Nicholas, the historical figure who inspired the legend of Santa Claus. Source: X pic.twitter.com/Hg5RZltRvD — Dr. Noel JR (@mwango_noel) December 7, 2024

Tomb of Saint Nicholas Uncovered in Turkey

Archeologists in Turkey believe that they have found a tomb of Saint Nicholas. pic.twitter.com/tqPYmMr3Ia — Johnny (@j00ny369T) December 7, 2024

