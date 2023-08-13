In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a train allegedly got stuck in traffic in Banaras. Yes, you read that right. Multiple videos of the train getting stuck in traffic on a railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Banaras have gone viral on social media. The express train was stopped due to traffic on a railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The viral clip shows traffic police personnel unable to manage traffic as the train gets stopped due to traffic in Uttar Pradesh's Banaras. Soon, netizens took to Twitter, aka X, to share their views. "Have you ever seen a train stuck in traffic?" asked one user, while a second user said, "It happens only in India". Vande Bharat Express Train Stopped at Bharwari Railway Station in UP After Loco Pilot Notices Abnormal Sound From Wheels.

India Is Not for the Beginners

India is not for the beginners 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/sSFLZWS3BK — BALA (@erbmjha) August 13, 2023

Train Stuck in Traffic

Have you ever seen a train stuck in traffic? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/q1YkD1YRCm — Saket Badola IFS (@Saket_Badola) August 13, 2023

#UttarPradesh

Train stuck in traffic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OFDdY4doo6 — Zaira Nizaam 🇮🇳 (@Zaira_Nizaam) August 13, 2023

We Agree!

In Uttar Pradesh, Train has struck on traffic😂 it happens only in India 😅pic.twitter.com/j7lAdcyY2F — Ajeet (@ajeetweets) August 13, 2023

Welcome to India

Train got stuck in traffic. Welcome to India 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ts8LoxZZkc — Mr. Skew (@MrSkew09) August 13, 2023

