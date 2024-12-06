YouTuber Typical Gamer streamed his entire wedding live on his YouTube channel to celebrate his nuptial with his 15 million subscribers. In a dreamy ceremony, the YouTuber Andre Rebelo exchanged the wedding vows with his longtime partner, Samara Redway, on the live stream, which over 90,000 viewers reportedly watched. The two officially tied the knot on December 5, 2024 and decided to share their joy with the dedicated fanbase. In a sweet live streaming moment, the couple was captured marrying each other in front of their audience as a thank-you for their years of continued viewing. MrBeast Adds IShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo Into WhatsApp Group Chat, Streamer's First Message To Footballer Goes Viral.

Typical Gamer Marries Samara Redway on Live Stream Ceremony

this is a first, YouTuber Typical Gamer live streamed him getting married to his wife in front of 90k+ people ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3HWaB6LsL4 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 6, 2024

Typical Gamer and Samara Redway’s Dreamy Wedding

