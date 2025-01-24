Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Netizens Share UP Sthapana Diwas Messages, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate State’s Formation Day

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day is celebrated every year in India with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. It marks the establishment of the state in 1950. It was formerly known as the United Provinces and renamed to Uttar Pradesh after India’s independence. This year marks the 76th year since its renaming. Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 falls on Friday, January 24. The event is celebrated under various names, such as Uttar Pradesh Establishment Day, Uttar Pradesh Day, UP Diwas, and Uttar Pradesh State Formation Day. It is celebrated with cultural events, programmes, exhibitions, and recognition of achievements in various fields. The day also highlights the state’s achievements, rich history, cultural heritage, and the contributions made to the nation. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 wishes, greetings, quotes, messages, HD images, and wallpapers. Happy Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 Wishes: Share Uttar Pradesh Diwas WhatsApp Status, Messages, Greetings, Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends.

