Christmas 2024 is almost here, bringing good cheer to one and all! The festive season is in full swing, and with Christmas just a few days away, many iconic Christmas trees and nativity scenes are already being put up and lit across the globe. Now, the Vatican Christmas tree and nativity scene have also been lit and are shining brightly at St Peter’s Square. Both the 29m fir tree from Ledro, Italy, and the stunning Nativity scene from Grado were unveiled to the public on December 7, 2024. They will be on display until January 12, 2025. Watch the viral video of the Vatican Christmas tree lighting and Nativity scene below. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2024 Lights Up in New York City, Mesmerising Videos and Pictures of the Iconic Tree Lighting Ceremony Go Viral.

Vatican Christmas Tree Lighting and Nativity Scene Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EWTN Vatican (@ewtnvatican)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)