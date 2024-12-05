The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting is a cherished annual tradition that takes place every year in New York City. This year, the lighting of the star-studded tree took place on Wednesday, December 4. The tree lighting ceremony, which every year features a star-studded lineup, draws visitors not only from the Big Apple but also from countries across the globe. It marks the official start of Christmas celebrations in New York. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been lit for Christmas 2024, bringing the streets of New York City to life. Netizens took to social media to share pictures, photos, images, and videos of the tree and performances by various artists. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 Live Streaming: Know How and Where to Watch Live Telecast of the Iconic Christmas Tree Lighting in New York.

The Sparkling Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is officially sparkling on Center Plaza 🎄 Are you planning to see it in person? pic.twitter.com/q6loym6IQB — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) December 5, 2024

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Lit

IT’S LIT ✨🎄 The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is now shining bright 🎇✨ Just moments ago, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree. With SNOW! pic.twitter.com/z9N73Lic9q — Barbara Kearns (@THEKEARNS12) December 5, 2024

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The Christmas tree in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza is now lit! pic.twitter.com/x5hoMvpwv8 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 5, 2024

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Performances

Christmas tree lighting 🎄 Rockefeller Center - NY ☃️ Kelly Clarkson The Rockettes And more. pic.twitter.com/onAPwa2GeI — Yatzelys P.L. (@YatzelysP) December 4, 2024

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Shines Bright

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been lit! #nyc pic.twitter.com/NxGq3voF91 — Anthony Quintano anthonyquintano.bsky.social (@AnthonyQuintano) December 5, 2024

