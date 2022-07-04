The rainy season comes with a lot of maintenance and precautions. As rain intensifies, big water potholes and patches of poor roads are a typical scene. Restoration of dug-up roads, sewage and drainage systems must be appropriately maintained pre-monsoon. A viral video from Madhya Pradesh shows a group of people drinking and mellowing out in a water-logged pothole on the road. The folks were seen sitting in chairs which are partially immersed in the muddy rain water. Gurugram Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging, Traffic Congestion on Sohna Road And Other Areas; Watch Video.

Watch The Viral Clip:

अगर आप ज़िंदादिल हैं तो आपको ईश्वर के अलावा कोई कष्ट नहीं दे सकता। नगर निगम या सरकार को कोसना छोड़िए। अपनी पॉज़िटिवीटी के ‘बीच’ जीवन का आनंद लीजिए। सड़क के गड्ढे को बीच 🏖 बनाने की ये प्रतिभा मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों ने दिखाई है। 😍 pic.twitter.com/nuYAGMZsz9 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) July 4, 2022

