Reheating food from the previous night’s parties before eating it is a common practice. But one woman’s technique for reheating food has left people confused. A recent video shared by content creator Alishay from Karachi, Pakistan, sparked a conversation online about reheating leftover naan. In the video, Alishay shows her unique method by 'washing' a piece of naan under running tap water. She allows the naan to soak under the water. She then follows this up by toasting it on a pan. In the next step, she generously applies oil while heating the naan on the pan. While this technique has left some social media users puzzled, others have noted that it's a common practice for reheating food. Bengaluru Restaurant Faces Criticism as Viral Video Shows Chef Using Broom to Clean Dosa Tawa.

Watch the Video of a Woman Washing Naan Here:

