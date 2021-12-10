Bangtan Boys aka BTS made a lot of noise in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. The BTS boys attended a concert of English musician and former One Direction member Harry Styles along with Bop Star Lizzo. The concert was a part of Harry Styles: Love On Tour. But all in all BTS' V had a great time throughout the night, which was pretty clear from his dance moves. V aka Kim Taehyung recently posted a video from the concert on his official Instagram account, where he is seen bouncing from side to side and jamming out to the music with Lizzo. "I think the mood is crazy", V captioned the video. BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung Looks Insanely Hot Driving Mustang and Singing in Heavenly Deep Voice For ARMY! Watch Video From His Hawaiian Vacay.

BTS’s V Let Loose At Harry Styles’ Concert Along With Lizzo And Other Bangtan Boys

