New Zealand cabinet minister and Labour Party MP Carmel Sepuloni faced an embarrassment while working from home as his son waved "deformed carrot" having a shape like a male body part during a live Zoom interview. At the time of the incident, the minister was doing live Zoom interview with Radio Samoa, a broadcast radio station in Manukau.

Sepuloni tweeted, "That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part." The New Zealand Minister further added, "Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! "

Here Are Tweets Of Carmel Sepuloni:

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you! ❤️ *Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again. 🙅🏽‍♀️🥕 — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

