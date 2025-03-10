Elon Musk's X restored after a brief outage that showed "Something Went Wrong. Try Reloading" error to some users. After coming back live, netizens reacted with funny memes to highlight the situation. One posted a photo of a cartoon man with giant head floating amid crying people saying, "Posting this on X so people know about X being down" Another user asked, "@Elon Musk what happened my friend?" and shared a unplugging video. X Down? Elon Musk-Run Social Media Platform Not Working Allegedly Due to Outage, Some Users Receiving ‘Something Went Wrong’ Message.

'X Server Down Haaa', Netizen Makes Fun of Platform Suffering Outage

Hey Elon Musk What Is This X App Down for a Few Minutes?: X User

Hey @elonmusk what is this X app is down for few mins? Is this the one you promised us X app won't be down like other apps? I was really shocked to see this X app went down for few mins 😵‍💫😵‍💫#XAppDown pic.twitter.com/s1QADi7eFw — Cruzer Prem (@PremTheCruzer) March 10, 2025

‘I Thought X Blocked Me for Posting Bullish & Bearish on Same Day’

I though X blocked me for posting both Bullish & Bearish same day, but it was down itself :) -Sarcasm #nifty — Rishabh Garg (@rishab55555) March 10, 2025

"X Went Down... Elon Musk What Happened My Friend?"

𝕏 went down! Who else thought he got suspended😅@elonmusk what happened my friend? Did someone trip over the server cord and unplugged ? pic.twitter.com/UBTGyAyLtY — NESSAⓂ️ (@NessaC_Me) March 10, 2025

‘Posting This on X So People Know About X Being Down’, Netizen Having Fun of X Outage

X is down. Posting this on X so people know about X being down pic.twitter.com/3Sca72lsL1 — Josh (@heyitspixel69) March 10, 2025

X Restored, Up and Running After Brief Outage/strong>

@X is up and running again after a brief downtime. — Anash Reporter (@AnashReporter) March 10, 2025

