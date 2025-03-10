Elon Musk's X restored after a brief outage that showed "Something Went Wrong. Try Reloading" error to some users. After coming back live, netizens reacted with funny memes to highlight the situation. One posted a photo of a cartoon man with giant head floating amid crying people saying, "Posting this on X so people know about X being down" Another user asked, "@Elon Musk what happened my friend?" and shared a unplugging video. X Down? Elon Musk-Run Social Media Platform Not Working Allegedly Due to Outage, Some Users Receiving ‘Something Went Wrong’ Message.

'X Server Down Haaa', Netizen Makes Fun of Platform Suffering Outage

Hey Elon Musk What Is This X App Down for a Few Minutes?: X User

‘I Thought X Blocked Me for Posting Bullish & Bearish on Same Day’

"X Went Down... Elon Musk What Happened My Friend?"

‘Posting This on X So People Know About X Being Down’, Netizen Having Fun of X Outage

X Restored, Up and Running After Brief Outage/strong>

