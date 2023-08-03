Zomato recently shared a hilarious tweet online where they are seen requesting a woman to stop sending food to her ex with the cash-on-delivery (COD) option selected as a mode of payment. "Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay! [sic]," Zomato tweeted. The food delivery app's official Twitter handle further went on to tweet "someone pls tell Ankita COD on her account is blocked – she’s been trying again for 15 minutes [sic]." Many users made hilarious comments on the post. "Just spoke with her. But she was confused with which ex you guys are talking about [sic]," a user commented on the post. "Hats off to Ankita .. will love to meet her [sic]," another user commented on the viral post. 'This Is Why People Love Bombay': Woman Loses iPhone While Travelling in Mumbai, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and Swiggy Boy Help Her Find Lost Mobile Phone (Check Viral Twitter Thread).

someone pls tell Ankita COD on her account is blocked – she’s been trying again for 15 minutes 😭 — zomato (@zomato) August 2, 2023

Ankita’s ex must feel like he’s caught in an infinite loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends! — Vanshi Agrawal (@Vanshi_agr) August 2, 2023

To Ankita from Bhopal : you can use my account ;) — Yasha Mishra (@Yasha_yaar) August 2, 2023

Ankita I love you. Keep it up girl. — Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) August 2, 2023

It's okay, Zomato. Consider launching a new service called 'Deliver a Slap.' I hope this initiative could be beneficial. — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) August 2, 2023

This is not done Zomato Give her a break#justiceforankita — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) August 2, 2023

