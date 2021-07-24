Saurabh Chaudhary Qualifies For Men's 10m Air Pistol Final, Abhishek Verma Misses Out.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Saurabh Chaudhary storms into Final of 10m Air Pistol event as he topped the Qualification with 586 pts. Abhishek finished 17th with 575 points. Poor series of 92 in final costed him big time. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/CUE15amfb2 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 24, 2021

