Charles Leclerc returned to the winning ways as he won the 2022 Austrian GP ahead of title rival Max Verstappen, who came in second. Carlos Sainz had to retire due to engine failure as Lewis Hamilton took the final podium position in the race.

CHARLES WINS!!! For the first time since Australia, @Charles_Leclerc will stand on the top step of the podium, with Max Verstappen 2nd and Lewis Hamilton 3rd #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Qi9p0x5VG0 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2022

