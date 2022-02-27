India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and last T20I at Dharamsala. With this win, India perform whitewash against the visitors. Set 147 runs to win, India reached the target comfortably in 16.5 overs with Shreyas Iyer scoring yet another half-century.

Winning Moment

That's that from the final T20I.#TeamIndia win by 6 wickets to complete a clean sweep 3-0 against Sri Lanka. Scorecard - https://t.co/gD2UmwjsDF #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/er1AQY6FmL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)