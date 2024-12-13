Pat Cummins ahead of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at Brisbane have named Australia playing XI, which sees the return of star pacer Josh Hazlewood, who missed the Adelaide Test due to a side strain. Hazlewood replaces Scott Boland in the XI, who claimed five wickets in the Pink-Ball Test, which Australia won by ten wickets, and managed to draw Border-Gavaskar Trophy level 1-1. The third Test starts December 14 at The Gabba. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024–25: Virat Kohli Addresses Team, Rohit Sharma Bats Against Semi-New and New Ball Ahead of Brisbane Test (Watch Video).

Josh Hazlewood is back in the XI

JUST IN: Josh Hazlewood is back for the Gabba Test! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ikV3L6JAU6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2024

