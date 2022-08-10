Avinash Sable, the Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist, thanked his fans on Twitter for their constant support. The Indian track and run athlete ended the dominance of Kenyan athletes at CWG after finishing second in the 3000m Steeplechase Event in Birmingham as only Kenyan athletes had been winning medals in this sports category since 1998. The 27-year-old Indian star stressed that the CWG 2022 journey in Birmingham was a memorable one for him.

Check Avinash Sable's Tweet:

Silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 and another National Record. It was a great experience in Birmingham and I will continue giving my best for the country 🇮🇳 Thank you for the support everyone🙏🏽@jswsports @IIS_Vijayanagar @Media_SAI @afiindia pic.twitter.com/uLEAyjAsTB — Avinash Sable (@avinash3000m) August 10, 2022

