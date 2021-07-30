PV Sindhu is just a step away from clinching a medal for India. She went on to beat Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. The netizens have hailed the Indian stalwart for the kind of a comeback she made in the second game where she snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Wasim Jaffer, KKR, Delhi Capitals have hailed the India shuttler. Check out the tweets below:

Tweets:

Abhinav Mukund

What a show of mental strength and fitness from #PVSindhu Great game! Onto the semis now.#Olympics2020 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) July 30, 2021

Piyush Goyal

A thriller of a match at #Olympics#PVSindhu wins a two set nailbiter to breeze into the semi-finals of the women's badminton singles. 🏸 Way to go India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0D6PaPA577 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 30, 2021

Wasim Jaffer

Delhi Capitals

Played like a true champion 🏸🔥 A hard-fought win sees @Pvsindhu1 beat 🇯🇵's Akane Yamaguchi and progress to the semi-finals 🤩💙 P.S. She still hasn't dropped a game 😯#PVSindhu #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/pVnJAdJkpp — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) July 30, 2021

