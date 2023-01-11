PV Sindhu is all set to face Carolina Marin in the round of 32 of the Malaysia Open 2023. The match will start anytime after 11 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 group currently possess the broadcasting rights of Malaysia Open 2023 and will provide a live telecast of their match. You can tune into Sports 18 SD/HD to watch the match live. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the JioCinema app and website and the YouTube channel of BWF TV. HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu To Lead Indian Team in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin On BWF TV

