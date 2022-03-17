The Indian team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand would square off against Greysia Polii and Aprihani Rahayu at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Thursday, March 17. The women's doubles match is set to start from 4:30 pm IST onwards (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match would be on MTV India while fans can also live stream the match on Voot Select and JioTV.

