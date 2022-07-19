India registered their first win in the ongoing Yonex Taipei Open today as Mixed Doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto reached the round of 16 in the tournament. The national pair beat Misha Zilberman-Svetlana Zilberman 21-5, 21-8 in the round of 32 match. Yonex Taipei Open 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Badminton Tournament on TV in India

Check Result:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 XD - Round of 32 🇮🇳Ishaan BHATNAGAR🏅 21 21 🇮🇳Tanisha CRASTO🏅 15 8 🇮🇱Misha ZILBERMAN 🇮🇱Svetlana ZILBERMAN 🕗 in 26 minutes https://t.co/AEWOQVuh4v — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 19, 2022

