Brock Lesnar lifted up the massive WWE ring with a tractor that he had brought ringside during his match against Roman Reigns in a chaotic main event at Summerslam 2022 on Sunday, July 31. Lesnar picked up the ring and not only lifted it up but also ensured that Roman Reigns fell down off it from the other side. It was indeed a scary sight to see the ring getting uprooted completely. But eventually, he ended up losing the Last Man Standing match as Reigns successfully defended his WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Championship.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)